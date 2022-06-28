Advertisement

Midday update in Miss. GOP election runoffs

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reports call volume with questions to his office...
The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reports call volume with questions to his office mid-afternoon Tuesday has been steady.(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office reports call volume to his office mid-afternoon Tuesday has been steady with most calls relating to polling place locations and ballot confusion at the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church voting precinct in Congressional District 2.

Michael Watson said there were about 10 reports of voters claiming they were able to cast a District 3 ballot in the Primary Election but received a District 2 ballot from poll workers at the same precinct during Tuesday’s runoff elections. Primary runoff elections are conducted by political parties and local election officials. However, all reports have been passed along to the proper authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office.

Additionally, due to an incorrect calendar selection in the Statewide Election Management System, Mississippians who registered to vote on May 31, 2022, which was the voter registration deadline for primary runoff elections, or postmarked a voter registration application on May 31, 2022, will not appear in the pollbook during the runoff elections. Voters in this situation are instructed to cast an affidavit ballot at the polls. Local officials conducting the election will review the voter’s registration and accept the affidavit ballot if the effective voter registration date was on or before May 31, 2022.

As of Tuesday, the Statewide Election Management System reported a total of 5,317 absentee ballots requested for the runoff elections. The total is just shy of the 5,612 Republican absentee ballots requested on Primary Election Day. All Republican Primary Runoff Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by TODAY, June 28th, and received by Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28th in order to count.

Click here to view a sample ballot.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’

Latest News

The 15th Annual Reconciliation Week Celebration, remembering the victims of the Lockheed...
Schedule announced for Reconciliation Week Celebration 2022
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Alexander Drueke
‘Negotiations are on the table’ for Alabamian captured by Russian Forces
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass’ to attend multiple sports on a single day