MPD issues warrant for murder suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J. McLelland. No other information was provided.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about where to find McLelland to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

