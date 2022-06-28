Advertisement

MPD issues warrant for murder suspect

The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J. McLelland.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J. McLelland. No other information was provided.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about where to find McLelland to call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can...
Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 28th, 2022
MBI has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Angela and Kyron Kirk.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Horn Lake teen and baby