Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Arthur Eugene “Red” Stewart will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Charles Shumate and Reverend Matthew Hall officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Stewart, age 97, of Meridian died on June 26, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Center.

Mr. Stewart was born on February 1, 1925 to Thomas and Katherine Stewart in Meridian, Mississippi. Red, as he was affectionally known, attended Meridian High School. After graduating from high school, he honorably served his country, and continued to serve for a total of 36 years. During his military service, he fought in World War II, surviving the Battle of Midway. Along with his military career, Mr. Stewart worked for and retired from the Railroad as a carman. He was the chairman of the Regional Railroad Union. Red was known as a talented carpenter and a wonderful chef. He was a devoted Christian. He was one of the original founders of Parkview Church of God (now Northpark Church) and was a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

Red is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Gladys Vaughn Stewart; son, David Stewart (Terry); grandchildren, Thad Stewart (Christy), Jena Rush (Alston), and Neal Stewart (Natalie); great-grandchildren, Benjamin Rush, Clara Jane Rush, and Drew Rush; step-children, Judy Doby (Charlie), Pamela Hutcherson (Tom), and Rebecca Poore (Mike); step-grandchildren, Brandon Doby (Lisa), Barrett Doby, Erica Nichols (Josh), James Hutcherson (Erica), Ben Hutcherson, Dr. Jason Pugh (Kristen); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Katherine Stewart and six siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Red be made to Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church (3937 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

Pallbearers will be Mr. Red’s sons-in-law and grandsons.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

