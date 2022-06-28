Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. David Scott Shelton will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Mike Russell officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Lockhart Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Shelton, age 48, of Lauderdale died on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on August 16, 1973 to Gerald David and Barbara Kay Shelton in Meridian, Mississippi. He attended and graduated from Northeast High School. After graduating from high school, he began a career working in the body shop at Randy Harrison Body Shop. He was a talented, hard-working man, who enjoyed what he did. Throughout the years, he was also employed at Premier Body Shop, Sunbelt Motors (for many years), and currently at Meridian Honda. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, “papaw,” brother, and friend to all that knew him. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed drag racing and elk hunting.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 19 years, Lisa Pritchett Shelton; daughter, Brittany Godwin (Judd); grandchildren, Maverick Godwin, Ford Godwin, and Ledger Godwin; sister, Felicia Shelton Boswell; special nieces, Celeste Boswell and Chloe Boswell; and numerous other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald David “Big Dave” and Barbara Kay Shelton.

Pallbearers will be Judd Godwin, Kenny Pearson, Chris Whitlock, Brent Fortenberry, Kelly Nance, Keith Lee, Kevin Null, Riley Garrett, Matthew Henderson, Bryan Smith, and Tony Margadonna.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

