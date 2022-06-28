Advertisement

Mr. David Scott Shelton

David “Lil Dave” Scott Shelton
David Scott Shelton
David Scott Shelton(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. David Scott Shelton will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Mike Russell officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Lockhart Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Shelton, age 48, of Lauderdale died on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born on August 16, 1973 to Gerald David and Barbara Kay Shelton in Meridian, Mississippi. He attended and graduated from Northeast High School. After graduating from high school, he began a career working in the body shop at Randy Harrison Body Shop. He was a talented, hard-working man, who enjoyed what he did. Throughout the years, he was also employed at Premier Body Shop, Sunbelt Motors (for many years), and currently at Meridian Honda. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, “papaw,” brother, and friend to all that knew him. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed drag racing and elk hunting.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 19 years, Lisa Pritchett Shelton; daughter, Brittany Godwin (Judd); grandchildren, Maverick Godwin, Ford Godwin, and Ledger Godwin; sister, Felicia Shelton Boswell; special nieces, Celeste Boswell and Chloe Boswell; and numerous other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald David “Big Dave” and Barbara Kay Shelton.

Pallbearers will be Judd Godwin, Kenny Pearson, Chris Whitlock, Brent Fortenberry, Kelly Nance, Keith Lee, Kevin Null, Riley Garrett, Matthew Henderson, Bryan Smith, and Tony Margadonna.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Latest News

Mrs. Carol Griffis Brown
Group of students in FBLA
Kemper County High School FBLA is headed to Chicago for its national conference
Pastor Cora Lee Cole in front of congregation
History being made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church
MS Songwriter of the Year Competition
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition wraps up at The MAX