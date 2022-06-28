Advertisement

Mr. Tommy Boyd

Tommy Boyd
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Tommy Boyd of Duffee will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Duffee Baptist Church. Bro. Matthew Hitt will officiate.

Mr. Boyd, 61 died Sunday, June 26 at Jeff Anderson Regional Hospital.

Survivors:

Wife: Sherlyn Boyd of Duffee

1 Daughter: Monica Chaney of Duffee

1 Son: Kyle Boyd and wife Jessica of Duffee

4 Grandchildren: Braxton Boyd, Stella and Olivia Chaney and Rivers Chaney

Mother: Barbara “Tootsie”Boyd

2 Brothers: Dan E. Boyd and Eddie Boyd and wife Tammy

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Jerry Goforth, Kyle Hayman, Johnny Seale, Brock Seale, Richard Dean and Daniel Boyd

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’

Latest News

Mrs. Sue Mosley
Ms. Cynthia Marie Jones
Ellis Clyde Winters
Henson Turner