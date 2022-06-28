Graveside services for Mr. Tommy Boyd of Duffee will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Duffee Baptist Church. Bro. Matthew Hitt will officiate.

Mr. Boyd, 61 died Sunday, June 26 at Jeff Anderson Regional Hospital.

Survivors:

Wife: Sherlyn Boyd of Duffee

1 Daughter: Monica Chaney of Duffee

1 Son: Kyle Boyd and wife Jessica of Duffee

4 Grandchildren: Braxton Boyd, Stella and Olivia Chaney and Rivers Chaney

Mother: Barbara “Tootsie”Boyd

2 Brothers: Dan E. Boyd and Eddie Boyd and wife Tammy

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Jerry Goforth, Kyle Hayman, Johnny Seale, Brock Seale, Richard Dean and Daniel Boyd

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

