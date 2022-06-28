Advertisement

Mrs. Carol Griffis Brown

Carol Griffis Brown
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Memorial services for Mrs. Carol Griffis Brown will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown, 76, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center of Meridian.

Carol was the owner of Something Special Dress Shop and specialized in repurposing furniture and interior design. She operated her business first in Laurel and then in Meridian for a total of over 25 years. She enjoyed working and using her talents to help others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Carol is survived by her husband of 37 years, Huff Brown; her daughter, Tracy Donaldson; step-daughter Jane Gillespie (Jason); her grandsons, Gray Harrison and E J Donaldson; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Harrison; and Siblings Dana Carson and Bill Griffis, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Pat and Jean Griffis; her step-daughter Pat Whitaker.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

