Mrs. Carol Griffis Brown

Mrs. Brown, 76, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center of Meridian.

Carol was the owner of Something Special Dress Shop and specialized in repurposing furniture and interior design. She operated her business first in Laurel and then in Meridian for a total of over 25 years. She enjoyed working and using her talents to help others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Carol is survived by her husband of 37 years, Huff Brown; her daughter, Tracy Donaldson; step-daughter Jane Gillespie (Jason); her grandsons, Gray Harrison and E J Donaldson; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Harrison; and Siblings Dana Carson and Bill Griffis, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mrs. Carol is preceded in death by her parents Pat and Jean Griffis; her step-daughter Pat Whitaker.

