MSU and Mike Leach agree on extension

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State and Mike Leach agree to a contract extension that will run through the 2025 season.

Leach and the Bulldogs have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will raise his salary from $5 million to $5.5 million. Leach was the head coach at Washington State and Texas Tech, before moving to Starkville to be with Mississippi State.

This will be year three under Leach and they went 7-6 last year and finished third in the SEC West. MSU also went to a bowl game.

Mississippi State will open the upcoming season against Memphis on September 3rd.

