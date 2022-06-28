Recent Drought Monitor Shows The Need For Rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are expecting more scattered showers later this afternoon, but we will mainly stay dry. Looking at our current drought monitor this rain is much needed, but we will be lucky to see an inch of rain by Thursday. The entire viewing area is dry, so hopefully by the end of this week we will get a relief from the drought. The chance for some heavy rain increases into tomorrow. Isolated storms, and scattered showers are expected everyday this week.

The cold front that brought the potential for rain did cool our high temperatures down into the lower 90s.

