Schedule announced for Reconciliation Week Celebration 2022

The 15th Annual Reconciliation Week Celebration, remembering the victims of the Lockheed tragedy, will be held July 5-10.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 15th Annual Reconciliation Week Celebration will be held July 5-10, commemorating the 19th Anniversary of the 2003 Lockheed tragedy. What began as a one-day annual observance expanded to a weeklong event in 2008. This year’s theme is “Bringing Hope through Reconciliation”. Yellow and black bows will be displayed during the week at city and county offices.

For the 13th year, two deserving Lauderdale County high school graduates are awarded Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $300.00 each. The winning essays will be read by the recipients of the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarships on RWC’s Facebook page. This year, the Carter Foundation will receive the charity spotlight and donation.

The week’s events will include:
Tuesday, 7/5 – Lemonade Day, 10:30 a.m. kickoff news conference at Dumont Plaza;
Lemonade delivery to first responders to follow
Wednesday, 7/6 – Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at Union Station
Speaker – Jarvis Towner, Pastor of Evangelist Christian Church;
Register online at celebraterw@att.net
Friday, 7/8 – Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 6:45 a.m. at Meridian City Hall, 3rd Floor.
Prayers offered by local pastors and panel discussion on reconciliation. Donations accepted at the door; Register online celebraterw@att.net.
Saturday, 7/9 - Memorial Motorcycle Parade led by the Queen City Cruisers from
Lockheed (11:00 a.m. assembly) through Downtown Meridian to Forest Lawn Cemetery
Sunday, 7/10 - Reconciliation Sunday - local pastors are encouraged to lead congregations
in prayer for reconciliation

In addition to the events above, there will be videos posted to the Reconciliation Week Celebration Facebook page during the week; community leaders have been invited to share their thoughts about the theme.

