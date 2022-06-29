Funeral services for Bettye Sanders, 78, of Butler will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3:30 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jeremy Sorrells and Harris Evans officiating. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until service time. A private graveside service will follow the service.

Mrs. Bettye passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 6, 1943, in Gordo, Alabama. She was a retired beautician.

Mrs. Bettye loved her family dearly but most of all she loved her Lord. God was her life and her greatest desire was pleasing Him and sharing Jesus with everyone around her.

Survivors include her son, Leon Mack “Lanny” Sanders, Jr., (Voncile); daughters, Karen Sanders Agerton; Chrystie Sanders Evans (Hank); Elizabeth Sanders McCook (Brian); seven grandchildren, Rebeca Markham (Tyler); Shelby Kathryn Lariscey (Blake); William Harris Evans (Breah); Stephen Ross Evans; Henry Fairbanks Evans; Hannah Elizabeth McCook; Mattie Hansen McCook; and four great grandchildren, Mack Thomas Markham; Adeline Betts Markham; Elouise Kate Lariscey; and John Tyler Markham; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Sanders; her parents, William Jesse Homan and Mamie Bell Byars Homan; great grandchild, Iva Nance Lariscey; and her 13 siblings.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.