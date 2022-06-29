Billboards honor the lives of Croom, Jones

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Billboards have been placed in Meridian, in remembrance of Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Anderson-Jones, an expectant mother. Both died June 9 after Croom responded to a domestic violence call at Jones’ home. Dante Bender, Jones’ fiance, has been charged with killing them both.

The billboards were placed through a collaboration of Meridian Police Department officers and the Jones family, according to Sgt. Heather Luebbers.

A billboard remembering Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who died in the line of duty June 9, 2022. (Sgt. Heather Luebbers/ Meridian Police Dept.)

Brittany Anderson-Jones is remembered through a billboard placed along South Frontage Road in Meridian. (Sgt. Heather Luebbers/Meridian Police Dept.)

The billboards are located along South Frontage Road, between Bo Haarala Autoplex And Harley Davidson. Croom’s marks his end of watch date. Jones’ includes a phone number for victims of crime to find help.

