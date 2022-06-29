Graveside services for Christine T. Glenn Rash will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Little Rock, MS. Brother Billy L. Pierce will be officiating. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home, in Union, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Mrs. Rash, 87, died Friday, June 24 at Bedford Care Center of Newton.

