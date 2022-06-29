Advertisement

Christine T. Glenn Rash
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Graveside services for Christine T. Glenn Rash will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Little Rock, MS.  Brother Billy L. Pierce will be officiating. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home, in Union, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Mrs. Rash, 87, died Friday, June 24 at Bedford Care Center of Newton.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christine T. Rash, please visit our floral store.

