Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMARITOES D BURTON19861057 A DAVIS CT MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TIMOTHY DAVIS19921705 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KENDRICK L STARKS19852428 OLD MARION RD APT B14 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:17 AM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:30 PM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
gas price sign
Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2022
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2022
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect