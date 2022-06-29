City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:17 AM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:30 PM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.