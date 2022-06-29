City of Meridian Arrest Report June 29, 2022
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMARITOES D BURTON
|1986
|1057 A DAVIS CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIMOTHY DAVIS
|1992
|1705 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KENDRICK L STARKS
|1985
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT B14 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:17 AM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 36th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:30 PM on June 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Highland Park Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.