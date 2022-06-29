Funeral services for Mrs. Doreen Harrison will be held at Webb and Stevens Funeral Home 7774 Highway 39 North in Meridian on Thursday, June 30th at 9:00 a.m. for visitation and the service to begin at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Derrick Wilson officiating.

Mrs. Harrison, age 93, of Meridian died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Jackson, MS surrounded by her husband and granddaughters.

Mrs. Harrison was a long-time member of State Boulevard/ Faith Baptist Church where she attended with her husband. Doreen Robinson was born to Lonnie and Gertrude Robinson in Hickory, MS on October 28, 1929. The youngest of their 7 children. She attended Hickory High School and was voted as class favorite. After high school, she began a career in retail then married her husband in 1949. Doreen and Bobby went on to have two sons, Robbie & Tim. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling while her husband played baseball, golfing with her husband at Briarwood Country Club, clogging with her best friend Bobbi Nell Holyfield, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by so many.

Doreen was predeceased by her parents, sisters, and brothers. She is survived by her husband Bobby Harrison of 73 years, her sons Robbie Harrison (Shelly) of Lafayette, LA and Tim Harrison (Lois) of LaGrange, Ga; grandchildren, Melissa Killingsworth (Brett), Destry Harrison (Shannon), Katie Lee (Michael), and Caleb Harrison; great grandchildren, Camden and Cole Killingsworth, Brooklyn James Harrison, and Maxwell Lee; nieces, Patsy Carlisle, Melissa Carl, and Laura Popper; nephews, Robert Craven, Jack Williams and Randy Robinson.

