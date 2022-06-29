Advertisement

Laud. Co. Republican Chairman looks forward to November elections

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Lauderdale County Courthouse(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We saw an increase in voter turnout for Tuesday’s 3rd Congressional District Runoff.

Just under 15 percent of registered Lauderdale County voters cast a ballot. That’s 25 percent more than the June 7th primary.

Lauderdale County Republican Party Chairman Chris Bullock said voters started paying more attention and made it a point to come out.

“I think that once they saw how important this race was and how low the turnout was originally, I think that fired up the Republican Party base and they showed up to the polls,” Bullock said.

Bullock said people wanted a strong conservative representing their district.

“I kind of encourage voters to look at the history of this congressional seat,” Bullock explained. “There was Sonny Montgomery, Gregg Harper and now Michael Guest. People in Mississippi, especially in this 3rd Congressional District, love a strong conservative representing them in Washington. Michael Guest is that guy. He’s got our support.”

Bullock says the Republican Party is now focused on the November general election.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
gas price sign
Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2022
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.
WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
The Meridian Public School District is discussing a multi-million dollar bond issue to upgrade...
Meridian Public Schools considers $34 million bond issue
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home