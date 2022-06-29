Laud. Co. Republican Chairman looks forward to November elections

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We saw an increase in voter turnout for Tuesday’s 3rd Congressional District Runoff.

Just under 15 percent of registered Lauderdale County voters cast a ballot. That’s 25 percent more than the June 7th primary.

Lauderdale County Republican Party Chairman Chris Bullock said voters started paying more attention and made it a point to come out.

“I think that once they saw how important this race was and how low the turnout was originally, I think that fired up the Republican Party base and they showed up to the polls,” Bullock said.

Bullock said people wanted a strong conservative representing their district.

“I kind of encourage voters to look at the history of this congressional seat,” Bullock explained. “There was Sonny Montgomery, Gregg Harper and now Michael Guest. People in Mississippi, especially in this 3rd Congressional District, love a strong conservative representing them in Washington. Michael Guest is that guy. He’s got our support.”

Bullock says the Republican Party is now focused on the November general election.

