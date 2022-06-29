Meridian introduces the Neighborhood Watch Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department and the Meridian Housing Authority are extending their partnership to offer a neighborhood watch program to further push safety initiatives into different parts of the community. This program is planning on teaching citizens in the community how to respond to crime in the right way, and the police department feels like this is a step in the right direction to push for safety in our city.

“Once that is taught, we have more eyes and more ears in the community to help make the city of meridian a safer place to live,” said Lieutenant Rita Jack.

Residents of the housing authority are eager to begin this program and are looking forward to the police department stepping in and helping out.

“The housing authority residents reached out to me, and they wanted to know when will we come and introduce the neighborhood watch program to their residents, and so I said why not now,” said Jack.

Lt. Jack says that they are expecting around six to ten groups to join, and she is looking forward to the positive effect that this could have on the community.

The first neighborhood watch meeting was held Wednesday night at Velma Young Community Center.

