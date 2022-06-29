Meridian Public Schools considers $34 million bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District is discussing a multi-million dollar bond issue that would be used to upgrade the district’s facilities. The proposal is set at $34 million, to be used to improve security and athletic facilities in the district.

CFO Carolyn Davis said after making the final payment of the district’s $19.5 million bond note issued in 2008, it freed up tax revenue allowing the district to pursue a no-tax increase bond issue.

This allows the district to use the same millage to make upgrades without the need for a tax increase. Director of operations Clay Sims said the project includes an on-campus softball and baseball complex at Meridian High School, upgrading learning spaces, and increasing security.

“Next steps would be informing the community. We’ve got a series of meetings planned, the first of which will take place tomorrow (Thursday) evening on the campus at Meridian High School at the Multipurpose Building at 6:00. As we inform the community about our plans for this bond, the bond referendum will be voted on August the 9th,” said Sims.

The meetings are open to the public. The Meridian School Board also has a special called meeting at 12 noon Thursday. A revised bond resolution is on the agenda, along with discussion of plans for Carver Middle School. See the agenda for that meeting below:

