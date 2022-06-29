Advertisement

Mr. Thomas Michael Turner

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Memorial services for Mr. Thomas Michael Turner will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. on July 5 at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. Turner, 65, of Union died Tuesday, June 28 at his residence.

Mike served in special services in Bad Tolz, Germany and he was also a U.S. Parachuter in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He retired as an officer in the United States Army.

Survivors:

Sister: Cheryl Johnson (Harold Smith)

2 Nieces: April Johnson and Amy Trisler

1 Great Niece: Edie Trisler

Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie Turner and Aileen Turner and one niece, Tammy Johnson.

Pallbearer: Scott Dooley

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

