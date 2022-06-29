Advertisement

Ms. Bobbie Lavonne Dankert

Bobbie Lavonne Dankert
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ms. Bobbie Lavonne Dankert, 78, of Butler passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in the Mt. Sterling Community. She was born January 11, 1944, in Butler, Alabama, to Artis Jordan and Jessie Singley Jordan.

She is survived by her children, Frank Henshaw, Robin Davenport, and Penny Beatty; siblings, Peggy Behnke, Nick Cooper, Frank Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Rebecca Jordan, and Monica Jordan; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

