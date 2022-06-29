Ms. Bobbie Lavonne Dankert, 78, of Butler passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home in the Mt. Sterling Community. She was born January 11, 1944, in Butler, Alabama, to Artis Jordan and Jessie Singley Jordan.

She is survived by her children, Frank Henshaw, Robin Davenport, and Penny Beatty; siblings, Peggy Behnke, Nick Cooper, Frank Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Rebecca Jordan, and Monica Jordan; 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.