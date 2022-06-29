Advertisement

Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Michael Guest has defeated Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

View Tuesday’s election results here.

Fewer than 300 votes separated Michael Cassidy and Michael Guest on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing the runoff.

Cassidy, who has no political background, was a formidable foe for Guest, striking the incumbent for his vote on the January 6th Commission.

On the campaign trail, Guest sought to clarify this issue, explaining that he voted for a bipartisan law-enforcement commission and not the committee in its current form.

The incumbent congressman attacked Cassidy on what Guest labeled his challenger’s “socialist agenda.” This due to Cassidy once having proposed providing $20,000 to newlyweds on his campaign website. On the website, Cassidy also proposed allowing all citizens to enroll in Medicare.

According to an analysis by Mississippi Today, in all, Cassidy’s proposed spending programs would cost $48 trillion over ten years.

If Guest defeats his Democratic challenger, Shuwaski A. Young, in November, it would be Guest’s third term in office.

