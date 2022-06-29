Advertisement

New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday

According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from several vehicles in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive between May 11 and 13. If you have any information, you’re urged to call 228-435-6112.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A new law to curb catalytic converter theft and more goes into effect Friday.

“We all see it. It’s very common,” Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper told WLOX. “It’s a load on the person it happens to. It’s very expensive to get repaired because it’s an expensive item taken right off the car, and it’s not very well protected under the vehicle.”

But now, it’s a little more protected by law.

“Our policymakers have given us a statute that are going to help enhance public safety,” District Attorney Crosby Parker said during a press conference Wednesday at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Leaders say the new legislation raises the fine for the crime. Anyone selling the equipment is required to provide an ID and VIN number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.

The transaction must be paid by check, which will provide a paper trail for law enforcement.

“On the way over here, I saw catalytic converters. It’s just right down this road,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “Now, they’ll be honest people selling them. That’s real important.”

State Senator Mike Thompson and Representative Kevin Felsher collaborated on the bill for more than a year.

“I’m just hopeful that it helps out my local community,” Thompson said. “In Long Beach, we had one neighborhood get hit with like 20 vehicles in one night.”

“We did it with the input of a lot of people: law enforcement, district attorneys, the business community,” Felsher said.

The new law also provides more protection against copper wiring theft.

Several telecommunications companies in Mississippi like AT&T have reported their copper wiring stripped.

“I think today also highlights what happens when law enforcement, business communities and our policymakers work together,” Parker added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Suspect identified in shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
What To Expect Headed Into The Weekend
Scattered thunderstorms now the trending topic
Daily scattered showers & storms expected
Umbrella weather continues for Thursday
Check your backseat for children during the heat
Unique reminders could save a child from being left in a hot vehicle, AMR staff say
Stuff the Bus
United Way hosts Neshoba Co. Stuff the Bus