Ole Miss celebrates national championship

CWS 2022: Ole Miss won its first national championship
CWS 2022: Ole Miss won its first national championship(Grace Boyles)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss celebrated its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Wednesday with a parade through The Square and an event with fans inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

The parade included Rebel student-athletes and coaches, athletics and campus administrators, as well as other invited guests and honorees. Read about the players who won the College World Series here.

The ceremony honored head coach Mike Bianco and the 2022 national championship Rebels who took down Oklahoma in Omaha to claim Ole Miss’ first-ever College World Series National Championship.

