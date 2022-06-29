Advertisement

Public library promotes reading to prevent ‘summer slide’

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is often thought of as a time to take a break from schoolwork, but the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library suggests that parents keep their children actively reading to prevent the ‘summer slide’.

“With the ‘summer slide’, you know, kids could drop a whole reading level or grade level. So it is important for them to maintain those reading skills during the summer. That way they are prepared for the school year in August,” said Elizabeth Jolly, program director with the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.

Jolly said parents can bring their children to the summer reading program events to help avoid learning loss.

“On Tuesdays we have our babies and toddlers at 10. On Thursdays, we have K through fifth graders that meet. Ms. Julie, our Children’s Director offers a great program of story time and crafts that usually follows. For our adults, we usually have a craft to try to get adults in here,” said Jolly.

One library patron talked about one of his favorite books he has been reading over the summer.

“I like to read the Magic Tree House series. I like it because there’s mysteries and they go different places,” said Ellis Komar.

Another library patron said he has been reading the Harry Potter series and encourages others to read the books too.

“I just stay up late and read until 11 o’clock. It takes up your time. I just tell them that it was really cool to read, but like, the books were long and it was like really fun,” said Sam Komar.

The summer reading programs at the library are all free and open to the public. Attendees can participate in crafts, hear public speakers, and much more.

If you would like to learn more about their events for the rest of the summer, check out Meridian-Lauderdale Public County Library’s website.

