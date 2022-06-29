Graveside services for Rosie P. Ford will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10:00 am, at Center Grove Baptist Church. Bro. Jimmy Culpepper will be officiating. Mrs. Ford, 88, died June 27, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home - North is honored to be handling her arrangements.

Mrs. Ford was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, and her flowers. She is survived by her children Charlotte Townsend, Donnie Singley, and Paul Singley; 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Ford; her parents Eler and Ernest Haguewood; a son Larry Singley, and 3 brothers.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosie P. Ford, please visit our floral store.