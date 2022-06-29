Scattered Thunderstorms Are Expected Today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week. Rain is still in the forecast for us today. We have the chance for some scattered thunderstorms everyday this week. Showers are possible as early as 11AM near Choctaw County. If you are headed out grab onto that umbrella and rain gear.

We are not talking anything severe, but heavy downpours of rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder and lightning. The rain is much needed, because our area remains under a drought looking at the current drought monitor.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from a tenth to a quarter inch today. the rain will stick around into our Fourth Of July weekend, and the start of next week. The possibility for scattered thunderstorms everyday this week cools our high temperatures down in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

