Advertisement

Scattered Thunderstorms Are Expected Today

5 Day Precipitation Forecast
5 Day Precipitation Forecast(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week. Rain is still in the forecast for us today. We have the chance for some scattered thunderstorms everyday this week. Showers are possible as early as 11AM near Choctaw County. If you are headed out grab onto that umbrella and rain gear.

We are not talking anything severe, but heavy downpours of rain are expected along with some rumbles of thunder and lightning. The rain is much needed, because our area remains under a drought looking at the current drought monitor.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from a tenth to a quarter inch today. the rain will stick around into our Fourth Of July weekend, and the start of next week. The possibility for scattered thunderstorms everyday this week cools our high temperatures down in the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2022
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
gas price sign
Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing

Latest News

Weather - June 28, 2022
Weather - June 28, 2022
A rainier pattern dominates this week
Cooler with daily rain chances this week
Recent Drought Monitor
Recent drought monitor shows need for rain
This Monday was the 1st day of temps below 95 degrees since 6/11
The heat streak FINALLY comes to an end