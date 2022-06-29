WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade.

The parade will go through The Square and culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. It will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Click here to watch.

