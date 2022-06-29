Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade

Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.
Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.(Ole Miss Baseball)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade.

The parade will go through The Square and culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. It will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
gas price sign
Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 28, 2022
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Lauderdale County Courthouse
Laud. Co. Republican Chairman looks forward to November elections
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
The Meridian Public School District is discussing a multi-million dollar bond issue to upgrade...
Meridian Public Schools considers $34 million bond issue
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home