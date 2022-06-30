Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured