Advertisement

Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMMC continuation of care period ends today

Still no deal between insurance provider and UMMC, despite mediation efforts.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney released a statement Thursday, saying UMMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield have yet to reach an agreement on reimbursement costs.

UMMC was dropped from Blue Cross Blue Shield this spring after the hospital says the company refused to move the medical center’s reimbursements closer to fair-market rates.

At the time, UMMC said certain patients with “a specific ongoing medical condition or conditions based on federally determined qualifying criteria” would be covered until July 1.

Since then, Chaney said his office has helped mediate issues between Blue Cross and UMMC, but no agreement had been reached.

Tens of thousands of patients covered by Blue Cross are impacted.

Chaney’s statement is below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said C. J. McLelland turned himself in Thursday morning.
Murder suspect surrenders to police
Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi Friday, July 1, which is also the first day...
Mississippi new laws take effect July 1
The Meridian School Board announced its plans for the Carver Middle School building in a...
MPSD announces plans for Carver Middle School to be new Central Office
WTOK Singing
School janitor has unexpected talent
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports
OFFICIAL: Southern Miss will compete in Sun Belt Conference in 2022 for fall sports
Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
Escaped inmate from Decatur recaptured after 5 days
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen record temperatures with little to no rain, but the...
More rain to come
Architect answering questions
Meridian Public Schools holds meeting to discuss bond issue