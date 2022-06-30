Advertisement

Daphne Covington Hopper

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Funeral services celebrating the life of Daphne Covington Hopper will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Trinity Presbyterian Church of Meridian, with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Hopper, age 90, died peacefully at her home, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Ms. Hopper was born and raised in the Bailey Community and was a long-time resident of Meridian. She graduated from Ponta High School and attended East Mississippi Junior College, where she played varsity basketball, and then, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi.

Ms. Hopper was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She served as a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club and for a time, she volunteered as a Big Sister with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Organization. She was an ardent Mississippi State Bulldog fan and supported the Dawgs in all sports. Fried chicken and cornbread muffins were her specialties. Although she had a successful 20-year residential real estate career, her primary role was a homemaker and devout mama to her three children. She gave them a loving Christian home, instilled in them a strong work ethic and values, and supported them in all of their endeavors.

She is survived by her children, Faith Hopper Westby (Lawrence), Gail Hopper Garrett (Steve) both of Dallas, Texas, and David Hopper of Meridian; sisters, Beth Covington and Rachel Covington of Meridian; and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marie Covington; sisters, Cherry Kay Covington, Myrtle Valentine, and Nonie Roberts; and brother, Joe A. Covington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian (1717 45th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39307), Trinity Presbyterian Church (4223 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305), and/or to Prospect Presbyterian Church (7886 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

