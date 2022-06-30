Advertisement

Decatur welcomes Kemp Alderman back home

Kemp Alderman will sign autographs at his alma mater, Newton County Academy, from 5 p.m. to 7...
Kemp Alderman will sign autographs at his alma mater, Newton County Academy, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1.(Alexa Roberts Smith/Facebook)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A welcome home celebration is set for Friday in Decatur for Kemp Alderman, a member of the 2022 College World Series champion Ole Miss Rebels, who defeated Oklahoma in two straight games to take the title.

People are asked to line up along Highway 15 in Decatur at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, with signs and pompoms to give Alderman a big welcome home.

Kemp will also sign autographs at his alma mater, Newton County Academy, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

