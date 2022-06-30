Local non-profit hosts school supply drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi is currently collecting donations for its ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, where they are collecting school supplies for kids when school starts in August.

The United Way of East Mississippi is taking donations for Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, and Neshoba counties.

Madison Moore, an intern with United Way, talks about the event.

“We actually been doing this event for 11 years, but yesterday was our first event in Clarke County and basically, we collect school supplies and gently or new uniforms for the elementary school kids,” said Moore.

Moore explains how hosting events like this positively impact the community.

“I feel like it helps get the kids motivated and excited to go back to school and have new supplies to learn with. I feel like it’s super important that they are motivated to go to school because they are the future,” said Moore.

Kym Parnell, the Executive Director with United Way of East Mississippi describes the non-profit’s mission and the need for the event.

“Our pillars are education, health, and financial stability. This is a big part of our education. Having a student that is properly and prepared for their school year, so they don’t have to worry about where their notebooks their papers, even their pencils or crayons are going to come from. They know that they have the supply to choose from,” said Parnell.

Parnell encourages the community to donate.

“The way we live, and we try to make sure we are ‘living united’ together we are able to share and give. Those that have more can share with someone else and us being able to get them started with the year. Even if they can get started, in times that they may run out of supplies we want to have it, so those schools are able to go to reach into those bins and boxes and get the items that they need.”

The United Way of East Mississippi will be hosting another ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale County at Raising Cane and Uptown Meridian on July14th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you missed the event in your county, you can drop off your donations at United Way of East Mississippi office in Meridian.

United Way expects to distribute school supplies to the respective schools in each county at the end of July.

