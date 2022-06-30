Local organizations react to swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - History was made Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as a United States Supreme Court Justice.

Jackson is the first Black woman to be seated on the nation’s highest court. This trailblazing moment in time had different organizations in the Queen City reflecting on society’s progress.

Janet Moore, president of the Meridian-Lauderdale County NAACP, described what this milestone means to her and the organization.

“Making history for us; it’s a big milestone for us that we are actually moving forward. That all the prejudice part is kind of washing away. For us to be on the bench like that, it brings out a justification. It brings more of a satisfaction of that we actually can make a different in everyone’s life,” said Moore.

The NAACP also said Jackson becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice is motivating.

“We had the first Black president, we had the first Black First Lady (Michelle Obama) and now Supreme Court Judge, so we are making strides. It lets them know anything you strive to do, it can be done. She pursued what she wanted, and she made it happen,” said Shirley Goodwin, secretary with the Meridian-Lauderdale County NAACP.

Adrian Cross, executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project, said Justice Jackson is a perfect example of leadership.

“First of all, this is an amazing day in the history books for minorities and for women of all color, period. So, when we are having these discussions with our Freedom Fellows, we have these conversations with a sense of pride. Because we just don’t want to just stop at Justice Jackson was sworn in today, this is a wonderful day in history. We discuss what this means for the Civil Rights Movement that we base our programing on. We discuss what this means going forward for women and minorities,” said Cross.

Jackson served in the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and has more than eight years of experience on the federal bench. She is an alumna of Harvard Law School. This is the first time that four women will serve on the U.S. Supreme Court at the same time.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.