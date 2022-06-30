Advertisement

Meridian High School announces new head baseball coach

Michael Lindsey puts on his MHS ballcap for the first time as head coach.
Michael Lindsey puts on his MHS ballcap for the first time as head coach.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Michael Lindsey is now the head coach of Meridian High School baseball.

Coach Lindsey spent his first year at MHS last year as an assistant coach. He is now taking the helm after former head coach Eddie Easley took a job at Ridgeland High School in Madison, Mississippi.

Coach Lindsey has six years of coaching experience, spending his time before Meridian in Petal and Hattiesburg. He has also played baseball at the high school, college, and professional levels.

He is confident in the team that he has and knows the veterans on the team can help them achieve a winning season for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

He is ready to get to work, “I want them to just come out here, be ready to work, and enjoy it,” Lindsey said. “You get one high school career, just come out here and have fun.”

