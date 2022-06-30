Mississippi leaders react to Supreme Court EPA ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday the U. S. Supreme Court ‘struck a major blow against President Biden’s radical Green New Deal agenda’ with its ruling in the West Virginia vs. EPA case. He said it means the Biden administration can ‘no longer circumvent Congress to enact extreme rules that undermine the democratic process and threaten our nation’s economy and power grid.’

Reeves said the 6-3 ruling is a win for ‘checks and balances’.

“President Biden has made clear his willingness to sacrifice thousands of blue-collar jobs in pursuit of his liberal energy goals. He has attempted to circumvent the legislative process by having the EPA, among other agencies, enact broad rules that would effectively carry out that mission. The EPA attempted to pick energy winners and losers and force the subsidization of certain energy sources over others. Their plan would have cost Americans billions of dollars. Nothing like this had ever been done before, but that didn’t deter the overzealous agency from overstepping its authority.”

As the Constitution clearly spells out and Schoolhouse Rock taught us as kids, Congress makes laws, not the President.



See my statement on the West Virginia v. EPA Supreme Court case. pic.twitter.com/f23FXj6Fsd — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 30, 2022

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker also released a statement, saying it’s a good day for the Constitution and power generation needs.

“The Supreme Court rightly held that the EPA does not have the sweeping authority to transform a vast portion of our economy without explicit authorization. This decision returns authority over important policy questions back to Congress where it belongs.”

Wicker previously joined an amicus brief alongside Environment and Public Works Committee ranking member Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, W.Va., and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., among other lawmakers opposing EPA efforts to transform the nation’s power sector without congressional authorization.

