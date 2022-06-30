Advertisement

Mississippi leaders react to Supreme Court EPA ruling

Gov. Tate Reeves said the 6-3 ruling is a win for ‘checks and balances’. (AP Photo/Patrick...
Gov. Tate Reeves said the 6-3 ruling is a win for 'checks and balances'.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday the U. S. Supreme Court ‘struck a major blow against President Biden’s radical Green New Deal agenda’ with its ruling in the West Virginia vs. EPA case. He said it means the Biden administration can ‘no longer circumvent Congress to enact extreme rules that undermine the democratic process and threaten our nation’s economy and power grid.’

Reeves said the 6-3 ruling is a win for ‘checks and balances’.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker also released a statement, saying it’s a good day for the Constitution and power generation needs.

Wicker previously joined an amicus brief alongside Environment and Public Works Committee ranking member Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, W.Va., and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., among other lawmakers opposing EPA efforts to transform the nation’s power sector without congressional authorization.

