Murder suspect surrenders to police

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - C.J. McLelland turned himself in to Meridian police Thursday morning.

MPD publicized June 28 that it had an active warrant for murder on McLelland but did not disclose which murder case it involved. News 11 asked Thursday which case is connected to McLelland’s charge and MPD said it was the June 16 death of Garrian Owens on Highway 39.

The Meridian Police Department only released that the charge against him is murder and his bond was denied.

