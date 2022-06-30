Advertisement

Scattered Thunderstorms Are Now The Trending Topic

What To Expect Headed Into The Weekend
What To Expect Headed Into The Weekend(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday, more scattered thunderstorms are expected. Heavy downpours of rain move into the area near Clarke county as early as 9am.

We all need to pack our rain gear as we head out the door, because storms move through the area until about 8PM tonight. By 1PM, we get a small break from the rain before storms return at 3PM. These scattered thunderstorms are expected to last into the weekend, and through much of next week.

Luckily, the rain does cool our high and low temperatures down. High temperatures remain below average for the rest of the week. Highs of 90s return Sunday, and into the start of next week. Overnight lows remain in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 30th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 30th, 2022
Weather - June 29, 2022
Weather - June 29, 2022
Daily scattered showers & storms expected
Umbrella weather continues for Thursday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 29th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 29th, 2022