Scattered Thunderstorms Are Now The Trending Topic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday, more scattered thunderstorms are expected. Heavy downpours of rain move into the area near Clarke county as early as 9am.

We all need to pack our rain gear as we head out the door, because storms move through the area until about 8PM tonight. By 1PM, we get a small break from the rain before storms return at 3PM. These scattered thunderstorms are expected to last into the weekend, and through much of next week.

Luckily, the rain does cool our high and low temperatures down. High temperatures remain below average for the rest of the week. Highs of 90s return Sunday, and into the start of next week. Overnight lows remain in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.