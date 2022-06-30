School janitor has unexpected talent

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kids can be a tough audience, but this elementary school janitor didn’t have stage fright! He was doing a mic check for assembly and just casually launched into Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’”. His name is Richard Goodall and here’s the Journey clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter. He even got a standing ovation from the kids!

Nothing but respect for school janitors, especially ones like this.. 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2g4aOZGvZd — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) June 24, 2022

