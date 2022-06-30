School janitor has unexpected talent
Watch as janitor nails Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin”
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kids can be a tough audience, but this elementary school janitor didn’t have stage fright! He was doing a mic check for assembly and just casually launched into Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’”. His name is Richard Goodall and here’s the Journey clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter. He even got a standing ovation from the kids!
