Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29.

Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

