Umbrella weather continues for Thursday

Daily scattered showers & storms expected
Daily scattered showers & storms expected
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You’ll need an umbrella for “Friday Eve” as more scattered showers and storms are expected. We’re in a pattern where there’s an abundance of tropical moisture (dew points in the 70s), plus an upper level weakness is nearby to help ignite rain. The “heat of the day” also adds to the initiation of showers & storms, and this set-up won’t end through this weekend. So, each day, expect the potential for rain.

If you have outdoor plans, have back-up indoor plans or expect possible delays to your outdoor activities when storms move in. Since we’re in a pattern where the storms are mainly “scattered,” that means some may have rain while other may not. So, even if you didn’t get rain on one particular day, you may very well get some the next. So, again, each day plan for rain...and carry an umbrella.

The clouds and rain may also effect the highs for the day. Depending on the time of day that the rain hits, it may hinder an area from reaching its potential High. So, through Sunday, expect highs to simply range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Independence Day

The 4th of July brings a chance for widely scattered showers and storms (which is less of a coverage than what we’ve had most of this week). Yet, the chances are still high enough for back-up indoor or rain-delay plans to be made for any outdoor events scheduled. Highs will hover near 90 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 has struggled to fully evolve into a tropical cyclone. Regardless, tropical storm force winds accompany this disturbance, and it is expected to develop as it continues to move over the S. Caribbean and away from the S. American coast. If so, it’ll get the name Bonnie... and parts of Nicaragua and Cost Rica are under a Hurricane Watch through Friday.

