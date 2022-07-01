72nd Annual Choctaw Indian Fair July 13-16

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The theme for the 72nd Annual Choctaw Indian Fair is “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On”.

Fairgoers at events July 13-16 will experience historical and cultural displays, social dancing, tribal arts & crafts, Choctaw stickball, as well as the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant and traditional Choctaw food. The fair also offers carnival rides and games for the young and old, Shawi’s Discovery Zone and musical entertainment including Ryan Hurd, Casting Crowns and Lady A.

Visit the schedule of events here.

