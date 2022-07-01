Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TERRANCE D WESTERFIELD19848153 HWY 19W DEKALB, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CHRISTINA BOYD19773000 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
THOMMY WILEY1994HOMELESSPETIT LARCENY
SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
IVAN DIXON19761221-2 WELLS PL KALAMAZZOO, MIPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:44 PM on June 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:29 AM on June 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

