City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2022
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TERRANCE D WESTERFIELD
|1984
|8153 HWY 19W DEKALB, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CHRISTINA BOYD
|1977
|3000 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|THOMMY WILEY
|1994
|HOMELESS
|PETIT LARCENY
SIMPLE ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|IVAN DIXON
|1976
|1221-2 WELLS PL KALAMAZZOO, MI
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:44 PM on June 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:29 AM on June 30, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.