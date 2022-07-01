City of Meridian set to host Fourth of July Celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday at Bonita Lakes, starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will be a fun-filled affair the entire family can enjoy.

Food venders will be available, live entertainment will be provided, and the highly anticipated fireworks show will close out the day.

Terrance Davis, the city’s community development and cultural affairs coordinator, encourages the community to come out and take part in the festivities.

“We will start off with our ceremony, a flyover, then we will lead right into our live entertainment. We have My Savior’s Story and DC and the Queen City All-Stars to provide us with live entertainment until we reach that climax of that fireworks celebration,” Davis said.

Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will start around 9 p.m.

The city says parking is available at Bonita Lakes Park and Uptown Meridian Mall. Parking is free and shuttles will be boarding at Tuesday Morning’s parking lot at the mall, starting at 5:30 p.m.

There are other July 4th celebrations in east Mississippi and west Alabama. Turkey Creek Water Park and Archusa Creek Water Park will have fireworks shows Saturday starting at 9 p.m. Archusa will also have a boat parade and live music starting at 5:30 p.m.. Turkey Creek is offering a special of $10.00 per car for its fireworks gala. Then on Sunday, Livingston will have a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

