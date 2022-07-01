Advertisement

Crimenet 06_30_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Joshua Mark Davis.

Davis is a 34-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.

If you know where Davis can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

