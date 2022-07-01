Advertisement

Divorce Report June 24-June 30, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Maddie Davenport Sublette v. Jonathan Sublette
Iona Maria Alexander McClinton v. Charles Ray McClinton
Kayla Walton Harper v. Jacob Hunter Harper
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of AMANDA FREEMAN and JARRETT TAYLOR FREEMAN
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of QUALIMAZARIA WILLIS and SHERRON DEWAYNE HILL
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JONATHAN MICHAEL JOHNSON and CLARA NEWTON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JOHN MARK HOLLINGSWORTH and CHELSEA DIANE PEARSON HOLLINGSWORTH

