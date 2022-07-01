Advertisement

Fallen tow truck operator honored on son’s tow truck

By Tom Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was an emotional and special day Friday for a local tow truck operator who lost his father in an accident four years ago.

James Moorehead’s tow truck was specially wrapped in new graphics to honor of his father, Paul Jason Moorehead Sr., who was killed in 2018 while towing a car on I-59 in Jasper County.

“I’ve kind of taken James under my wing,” Graphics Guru owner Zane Royal said. “He’s done really good with starting over with J&C Towing. It was such a tragedy to lose a friend for such a senseless accident. It’s always been move over for tow trucks. Being that we are a graphics shop, he had a new truck that he was putting together and I said we are going to wrap this truck.”

The graphics feature a photo of Moorehead, his birth and death date, his signature and a special message reminding motorists that tow truck operators are heroes too.

“Slow down, move over has been part of my life for a while. Not just since my father passed away, I’ve always said slow down and move over,” James Moorehead explained. “It’s not just for tow truck drivers, it’s for anybody. Even the construction workers that are building the highways. You need to give them respect because they need to make it home to their family at the end of the day, as well.”

The truck was unveiled to James Moorehead in front of his family at the Graphics Guru shop on B St. in Meridian Friday afternoon.

