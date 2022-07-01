Advertisement

Girl loses leg after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon. (Source: WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A girl suffered serious injuries and lost her leg after she was bitten by a shark at a northern Florida beach Thursday afternoon.

The girl was injured at Keaton Beach, which is about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, one of the girl’s family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off her until she was free.

The girl was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where she underwent emergency surgery to amputate her leg.

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark bit her. Officials estimate the shark was about 9 feet long, but they did not say what species of shark it was.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about the girl’s age or identity, but she is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said C. J. McLelland turned himself in Thursday morning.
Murder suspect surrenders to police
Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi Friday, July 1, which is also the first day...
Mississippi new laws take effect July 1
The Meridian School Board announced its plans for the Carver Middle School building in a...
MPSD announces plans for Carver Middle School to be new Central Office
WTOK Singing
School janitor has unexpected talent
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
West AlabamaWorks! has partnered with the City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of...
West AlabamaWorks! hiring fair coming to Sumter County
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say