Meridian All-Stars head to Southwest Regional to represent Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local all-star baseball team is getting ready to represent Meridian in regional play in hopes of advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Meridian 9 and under Phil Hardin Cal Ripken All-Stars held a fundraiser Friday in downtown Meridian to help them head to the Southwest Regional in Hot Springs, Arkansas, July 7th-10th. Meridian earned the trip by capturing the state championship in Ocean Springs last weekend.

“I think the main thing that makes the opportunity so special is these kids have earned ever bit of this,” said head coach, Kyle Waller. “This is not a team that was put together by anything other than them earning their spot and I think that’s the most special thing. Playing with them through the district and state tournaments, good kids. They love each other and they want to play with each other.”

The team will be attending the Meridian City Council meeting next Tuesday to ask for the city’s support.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.