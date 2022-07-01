Meridian Public Schools held a meeting discussing the bond issue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A meeting was held on June 30, 2022, to discuss the future bond issue for the Meridian Public School District. The architect and the superintendent brought forward much-needed information about what this money will be spent on. The 34 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue will be spent on many safety upgrades and renovations to every school building. The bond issue also covers a brand-new baseball and softball field.

“We’ve been good stewards of our funds. Now we have an opportunity to use a bond issue to go for additional upgrades and renovations that we need, so we’ve paid off our old debt. Now we have a chance to not tax the citizens of meridian anymore, but actually do some much-needed upgrades, ”said Meridian Public School District Superintendent, Amy Carter.

There will be two more meetings discussing the bond issue. One meeting will be held on July 28, 2022, and the last meeting before the vote will be on August 2, 2022

If you live in the city of Meridian, you may vote for this bond issue on August 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.