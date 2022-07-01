Advertisement

Meridian Public Schools held a meeting discussing the bond issue

Architect answering questions
Architect answering questions(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A meeting was held on June 30, 2022, to discuss the future bond issue for the Meridian Public School District.  The architect and the superintendent brought forward much-needed information about what this money will be spent on.  The 34 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue will be spent on many safety upgrades and renovations to every school building.  The bond issue also covers a brand-new baseball and softball field.

“We’ve been good stewards of our funds. Now we have an opportunity to use a bond issue to go for additional upgrades and renovations that we need, so we’ve paid off our old debt. Now we have a chance to not tax the citizens of meridian anymore, but actually do some much-needed upgrades, ”said Meridian Public School District Superintendent, Amy Carter.

There will be two more meetings discussing the bond issue. One meeting will be held on July 28, 2022, and the last meeting before the vote will be on August 2, 2022

If you live in the city of Meridian, you may vote for this bond issue on August 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
The Meridian Police Department said C. J. McLelland turned himself in Thursday morning.
Murder suspect surrenders to police
MHP trooper accused of assault in Kosciusko
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 29, 2022

Latest News

Unveiling of Jimmie Rodgers mural
Unveiling of the newest Jimmie Rodgers mural
Meridian High School announces new head baseball coach
MS Supreme Court abortion-related ruling
Could a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court ruling impact the future of abortions in the state?
Recent Drought Monitor Update
Thankfully, rain is in the forecast because our ground needs it