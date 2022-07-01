More rain to come

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen record temperatures with little to no rain, but the month of July looks to change that as we are starting with temperatures in the lower 90s and rain almost every day. Meridian has only received a little more than an inch of rain for June, and this is below the average by more than 3 inches. Luckily July is bringing us some of those summer showers and thunderstorms.

When you head out for the day, I’d recommend you grab that umbrella as we will be dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the day today. We are coming up on a holiday weekend where many have outdoor plans. Having a tent for outdoor events is recommended because scattered PM showers are expected today through July 4th. However, no day will be a complete wash-out.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of Central America as what is expected to be “Bonnie” moves closer. Impacts will be felt mainly between Friday and Saturday morning before this system moves into the Pacific Ocean.

