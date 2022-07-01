Funeral services for Mr. Albert “Bubber” Buchanan will begin at 1:30 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Rusty White and Matt Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Masonic rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Buchanan, 85, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Rush Specialty Hospital of Meridian surrounded by his loving family.

Bubber was the owner of Buchanan Electric Company where he started at the age of 16 working alongside his father. He was a Mason of 60 years and member of the Oakland Heights Lodge of Meridian. He was also a member of the Meridian Hamasa Shriners. He enjoyed playing chess, cards, camping with his family and friends, among many other hobbies. He loved his role as Pawpaw and spending time with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Buchanan was an active member of Oakland Heights UMC for many years and served in various capacities wherever he could for many years. He currently attended Central UMC in Meridian for over 20 years. He was a former Scout Master and a positive influence to many young men. He was a giving man, helping others in times of need, doing whatever he could to make others lives better. Mr. Buchanan gave the gift of life by donating numerous gallons of blood, to people in need, through the years.

Mr. Bubber is survived by his wife of 63 years; Miriam Gilmore Buchanan; his children Jan Thompson, Mary Margaret Speed (Danny), Lou Ann Henson; grandchildren Ashley Wheeles (Paul), Alice Williams (Chris), Marie Speed, Jessica Speed, Krista Williams (Bart), Hailey Brown (Jonathan), Daniel Speed, and Caleb Henson, as well as Six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Buchanan is preceded in death by his parents Hal and Lillie Mae Buchanan; sister Margaret Allen (Tip); and son-in-law Chuck Thompson.

The Buchanan family would like to express special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors for their exceptional care at Rush Specialty Hospital in Meridian; and also to the sitters, Sharon, Ada, and Darlene for their care at home.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to TEAAM (Together Enhancing Autism Awareness in Mississippi) at www.teaam.org in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Buchanan family will receive guests from 11:30 AM until 1:15 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721